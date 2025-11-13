Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,485 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Penske Automotive Group worth $42,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 84,045 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,004,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 863,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,331,000 after buying an additional 56,669 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 287.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 54,970 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,211.10. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,351.46. The trade was a 51.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.86.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PAG opened at $160.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.32.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

