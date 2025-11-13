Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Cabot worth $43,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cabot by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $2,544,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $646,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBT opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.90. Cabot Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%.The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

