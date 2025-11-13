Barclays Cuts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $21.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BCE has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $27.74.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,249,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,319,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,701,000 after purchasing an additional 608,264 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,181,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,232 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BCE by 99.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,006,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,682,000 after buying an additional 6,981,281 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 170.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,679,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,164,000 after buying an additional 7,365,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

