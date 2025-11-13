Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Raised to “Buy” at Cormark

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$52.32 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$21.73 and a twelve month high of C$52.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.90.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.78 billion for the quarter. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

In related news, insider Joel James Holliday sold 13,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$548,735.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,087 shares in the company, valued at C$3,395,752.59. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. Also, insider Rousseau Jooste sold 3,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.70, for a total transaction of C$122,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,478.85. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,075. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.