Barrington Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for H&R Block

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H&R Block in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.83. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings cut H&R Block from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $203.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.13 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $97,826,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5,391.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after buying an additional 609,938 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $20,723,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in H&R Block by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,750,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after buying an additional 312,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,638,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.