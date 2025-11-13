Barrington Research Forecasts CRD.B FY2025 Earnings

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Crawford & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Crawford & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Crawford & Company Stock Performance
CRD.B opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.
About Crawford & Company
Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.
