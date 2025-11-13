Barrington Research Has Weak Forecast for NXST Q4 Earnings

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $27.10 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXST. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $188.08 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $223.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.91 and its 200-day moving average is $186.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.