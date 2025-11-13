Bath & Body Works (BBWI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.6405 billion for the quarter. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 155.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $306,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.