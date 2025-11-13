Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Stock Price

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $58.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXOD. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exodus Movement from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northland Capmk raised Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Exodus Movement in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Exodus Movement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Exodus Movement Trading Down 6.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of EXOD stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.11. Exodus Movement has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $117.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exodus Movement in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000.

Exodus Movement Company Profile

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

