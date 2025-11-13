Bicara Therapeutics’ (BCAX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bicara Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BCAX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $14.91 on Monday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $816.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of -0.76.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Raben sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $405,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,919.65. This represents a 38.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 39,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $715,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 205,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,070.46. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 146,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,012 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 195,667 shares during the period. Atle Fund Management AB raised its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 203,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 56,375 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 384,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

