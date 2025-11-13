Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,310 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,092 to GBX 1,191 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,200 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,233.67.
Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.
Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.
We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.
