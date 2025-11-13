Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.8333.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Bitcoin Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $26,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,114.32. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $70,280 in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY grew its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 966,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 444,177 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the second quarter worth $259,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 35.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTM stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.79. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Bitcoin Depot had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.00 million.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

