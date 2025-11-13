Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDTX. Zacks Research lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 3.12.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,188,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 85,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,830,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

