BlackRock $BLK Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,059,000 after acquiring an additional 555,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,764,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,027,419,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,339,000 after purchasing an additional 279,336 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Unisphere Establishment boosted its stake in BlackRock by 29.2% during the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 839,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $794,570,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,303.41.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,093.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,073.06. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market cap of $169.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

