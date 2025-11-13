BMO Capital Markets Cuts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$4,600.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5,400.00 to C$4,600.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,250.00 to C$4,300.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities set a C$5,700.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$6,000.00 to C$5,600.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,897.14.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$3,355.73 on Monday.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$3,355.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3,915.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4,514.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$3,183.37 and a 1 year high of C$5,300.00. The firm has a market cap of C$71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 110.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 55.4616354 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Software

In other Constellation Software news, insider Mark Robert Miller purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3,695.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,163.50. Following the purchase, the insider owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,428,980.42. This trade represents a 2.40% increase in their position. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

