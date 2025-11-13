BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $44.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. DZ Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research began coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

BP Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of BP opened at $36.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. BP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 0.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.4992 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

