Brokers Offer Predictions for Trade Desk FY2025 Earnings

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Trade Desk in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TTD. BTIG Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,875,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,787,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 52.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,860,000 after buying an additional 4,218,975 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $191,935,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,362,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

