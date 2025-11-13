Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $813.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.59 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 107.19% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $173,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,684,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,238 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $832,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

