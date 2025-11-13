Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEPC. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.29. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -167.42%.
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.
