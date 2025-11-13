Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEPC. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BEPC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.4%

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,004,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,186 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,337,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,721,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,646,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after buying an additional 121,328 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after buying an additional 373,517 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,972,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after acquiring an additional 985,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.29. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.