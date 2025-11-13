BTIG Research Cuts Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Price Target to $40.00

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EXOD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Exodus Movement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exodus Movement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Exodus Movement Trading Down 6.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exodus Movement

NYSEAMERICAN EXOD opened at $19.91 on Monday. Exodus Movement has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $117.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $578.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Exodus Movement during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement in the first quarter worth $158,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Exodus Movement during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exodus Movement in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exodus Movement in the third quarter worth about $233,000.

About Exodus Movement

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

