BTIG Research Lowers Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Price Target to $1.50

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 107.79% from the company’s current price.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The medical device company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Xtant Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Xtant Medical

About Xtant Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTNT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60,997 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 412,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,355,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,875,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

