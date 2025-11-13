Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Buckle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Buckle Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $56.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. Buckle has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 16.12%.The company had revenue of $305.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $1,187,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 150,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,013.44. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $83,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,746.02. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,630. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,753,000 after buying an additional 58,785 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the first quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 19.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

