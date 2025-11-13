CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.82.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.
About CAE
CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.
