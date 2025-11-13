Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. President Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.04.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $92.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.32 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $110.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,801,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,493,978,000 after purchasing an additional 235,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cameco by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 3,959,837 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,988,000 after buying an additional 2,071,373 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,622,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,068,000 after buying an additional 2,489,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $341,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

