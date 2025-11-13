Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christelle Gedeon sold 16,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $29,456.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 368,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,169.12. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Mongeau acquired 27,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,993.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,509.76. This trade represents a 3.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,300 shares of company stock valued at $84,373. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 20.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 214,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 112.4% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 275,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,547 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 249.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 322,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

