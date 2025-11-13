Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Q2’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:QTWO)

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Q2 in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Q2’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.87 million. Q2 had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 4.12%.Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.49 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $112.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $459,523.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 149,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,628.61. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,713 shares of company stock valued at $592,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,912,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,772,000 after purchasing an additional 941,672 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,960,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth approximately $60,466,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 60.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after buying an additional 411,930 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 28.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,724,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,948,000 after buying an additional 378,394 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

