Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 212.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $222.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average of $210.54. The firm has a market cap of $141.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

