CarMax’s (KMX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CarMax from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair cut CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

NYSE:KMX opened at $34.44 on Monday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 67,934 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CarMax by 62.8% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CarMax by 33.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,685,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,358,000 after buying an additional 918,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 107.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

