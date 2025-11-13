Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.57% from the stock’s current price.

Get Ceva alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ceva in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

View Our Latest Report on CEVA

Ceva Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of CEVA opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $651.74 million, a PE ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.32. Ceva has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Ceva had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 9.48%.The company had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceva will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceva by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,657,000 after acquiring an additional 281,274 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceva by 8.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,151,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,293,000 after purchasing an additional 166,425 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Ceva by 8.5% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 667,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceva by 24.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 126,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Ceva by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 619,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 179,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Ceva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.