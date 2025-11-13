CGI Group’s (GIB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GIB. TD Securities raised CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on CGI Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CGI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

CGI Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIB opened at $87.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17. CGI Group has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $122.79.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. CGI Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,933,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,725,000 after acquiring an additional 907,876 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,151,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,792,000 after purchasing an additional 747,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CGI Group by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,675,000 after purchasing an additional 658,925 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in CGI Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,452,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,881,000 after purchasing an additional 397,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CGI Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 956,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,499,000 after buying an additional 251,242 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CGI Group

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

