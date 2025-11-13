Chardan Capital Cuts Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Price Target to $9.00

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRME. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRME. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 16.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 44,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 13.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
