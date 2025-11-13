Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.25 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHR. CIBC reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.40.

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 0.2%

TSE:CHR opened at C$24.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$615.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$17.62 and a 52 week high of C$24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.39.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$323.57 million for the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

