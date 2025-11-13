Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.40.

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$24.14 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$17.62 and a 52-week high of C$24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$615.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$323.57 million for the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

