Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.40.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Trading Up 0.2%
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$323.57 million for the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus Aviation
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.