CIBC Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$32.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.40.

TSE:CHR opened at C$24.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$615.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$17.62 and a 12-month high of C$24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of C$323.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

