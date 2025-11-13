CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Stock

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ADENTRA from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$42.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TSE ADEN opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. ADENTRA has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $41.49.

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

