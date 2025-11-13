Citigroup Cuts Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $35.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZD. Wall Street Zen raised Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZD opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $60.62.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The business had revenue of $363.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Ziff Davis’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.640-7.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,354 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,949.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,304.91. This represents a 6.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 30.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

