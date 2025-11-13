CleanTech Lithium’s (CTL) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTLFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 20 price objective on the stock.

CleanTech Lithium Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CleanTech Lithium stock opened at GBX 6.05 on Monday. CleanTech Lithium has a 52 week low of GBX 4.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 21. The stock has a market cap of £12.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of -0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.26.

About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

