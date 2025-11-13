Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,832 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 202,581 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,341,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 377,151 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 53.9% during the second quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 75,716 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 186,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 592,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 86.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

