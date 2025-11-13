Coats Group’s (COA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 target price on the stock.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COA. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 110 price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 121.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COA

Coats Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of COA opened at GBX 81.30 on Monday. Coats Group has a twelve month low of GBX 64.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 97.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51.

In other Coats Group news, insider David Paja bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £195,000. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Coats Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coats is a world-leading Tier 2 manufacturer and trusted partner for the apparel and footwear industries. We deliver essential materials, components, and software solutions that help our customers grow, compete and win.

With over 250 years of industry expertise, we’re shaping the future of the apparel and footwear supply chain through insight-led innovation, impactful sustainability practices, and digital technologies that unlock better product quality, efficiency and performance.

Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE 250 company and a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.