Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Upgraded at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has $375.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.94.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $304.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.42. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $3,014,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 204,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,791,160.58. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $1,515,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,212,856.20. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,658 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,520. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 37.6% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

