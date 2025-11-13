Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Comcast Trading Up 1.6%

Comcast stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

