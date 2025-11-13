Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

CRZBY stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerzbank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Commerzbank by 18.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerzbank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Further Reading

