Comparing Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral AI and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI -70.64% N/A -27.16% Inogen -7.31% -13.21% -8.30%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 1 0 2 0 2.33 Inogen 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spectral AI and Inogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Spectral AI currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 103.13%. Inogen has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.15%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than Inogen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectral AI and Inogen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI $29.58 million 1.66 -$15.31 million ($0.69) -2.32 Inogen $335.70 million 0.57 -$35.89 million ($1.01) -7.02

Spectral AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen. Inogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectral AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Spectral AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Spectral AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Inogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spectral AI beats Inogen on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral AI

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Inogen

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Simeox airway clearance; batteries; and related accessories. It also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

