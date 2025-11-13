Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.90.
CMPX has been the subject of several research reports. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.
Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8%
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
