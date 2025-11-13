Contrasting Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) & Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) and Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Get Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer and Fonar”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer $1.82 billion 1.71 $314.90 million N/A N/A Fonar $104.35 million 0.88 $8.33 million $1.23 12.07

Profitability

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Fonar.

This table compares Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer and Fonar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A Fonar 7.99% 5.22% 3.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer and Fonar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fonar 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fonar has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Fonar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fonar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fonar beats Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer

(Get Free Report)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. The company offers single use medical consumables and materials, including infusion sets, syringes, blood bags and blood component segregators consumable, blood sampling products, prefilled syringes for pre-pack medication and medical needles which mainly include intravenous needles, syringe needles, intravenous catheter needles, blood sampling needles and irregular needles; orthopedic materials and instruments, including trauma products of steel plates and screws, spinal implants, and artificial joints; and blood purification consumables and equipment, including puncture needles, extracorporeal blood circuit for blood purification sets, dialyzers and related consumables. It also provides tumour and blood vessel interventional instruments; flushing syringes; blood collection, irradiation, storage, separation and sterilization products; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; medical polymer materials and products; injection puncture Instruments; medicines; and X-ray based irradiation machines. In addition, it is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; provision of enterprise management advisory services, logistics and storage, and computer technical services; and sale of electronic products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Fonar

(Get Free Report)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company also offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters, and development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. It owns and operates diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages MRI scanning facilities. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospital outpatient imaging facilities. FONAR Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.