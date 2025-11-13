Contrasting Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) & Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) and Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Kerry Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgford Foods has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kerry Group and Bridgford Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A Bridgford Foods -3.19% -5.81% -4.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kerry Group 0 1 2 1 3.00 Bridgford Foods 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kerry Group and Bridgford Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

0.2% of Kerry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kerry Group and Bridgford Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kerry Group $7.50 billion 2.02 $728.69 million N/A N/A Bridgford Foods $227.36 million 0.30 -$3.38 million ($0.80) -9.34

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgford Foods.

Summary

Kerry Group beats Bridgford Foods on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products. It provides frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and snack food items to supermarkets, mass merchandise, and convenience retail stores through customer-owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Bridgford Foods Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

