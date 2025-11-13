CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 16.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.3% on Tuesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $120.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. CoreWeave traded as low as $88.00 and last traded at $88.39. Approximately 75,769,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 23,432,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.61.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Arete Research raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.86.

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 7,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $1,037,418.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 299,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,416,149.28. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 29,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $3,827,453.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 215,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,569,278.84. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 36,743,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,624,537 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,164 shares in the last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,493,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at about $110,562,000. Munro Partners increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 5,272.4% during the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,366,000 after acquiring an additional 605,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 136,677.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,336,000 after acquiring an additional 433,269 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average of $118.60.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

