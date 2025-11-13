Cormark Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for TSE:DLC

Get Dominion Lending Centres alerts:

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSE:DLC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dominion Lending Centres in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Dominion Lending Centres’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Dominion Lending Centres to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

DLC Holdings Corp is an investment company engaged in investing in agricultural land and in the food processing industry. It operates in the business segment of Investment.

