Critical Contrast: Aspire Biopharma (ASBP) and Its Competitors

Aspire Biopharma (NASDAQ:ASBP – Get Free Report) is one of 618 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aspire Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Get Aspire Biopharma alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Aspire Biopharma has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspire Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Aspire Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Aspire Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspire Biopharma 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aspire Biopharma Competitors 5512 12034 37397 1135 2.61

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aspire Biopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 60.44%. Given Aspire Biopharma’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aspire Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Aspire Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspire Biopharma N/A N/A -737.96% Aspire Biopharma Competitors -1,366.20% -644.36% -28.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspire Biopharma and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aspire Biopharma N/A -$12.54 million -0.23 Aspire Biopharma Competitors $959.29 million -$46.30 million 11.94

Aspire Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aspire Biopharma. Aspire Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aspire Biopharma peers beat Aspire Biopharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Aspire Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc., early-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and marketing of disruptive technology for delivery mechanisms for do no harm drugs in the United States. The company provides Sublingual Aspirin Product, which addresses cardiology emergencies and pain management. It develops formulation for a sublingually administered melatonin sleep-aid product; vitamins D, E, and K; testosterone; and semaglutide, as well as formulations for anti-nausea products, anti-psychotic products, ED drugs, seizure medication, and several other classes of drugs. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspire Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspire Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.