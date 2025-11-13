Critical Contrast: Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF – Get Free Report) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Viewtran Group and Sprout Social’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A Sprout Social -10.59% -18.93% -7.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Viewtran Group and Sprout Social, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewtran Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sprout Social 1 6 6 0 2.38

Volatility and Risk

Sprout Social has a consensus price target of $26.55, suggesting a potential upside of 139.80%. Given Sprout Social’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than Viewtran Group.

Viewtran Group has a beta of -2.97, meaning that its share price is 397% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprout Social has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viewtran Group and Sprout Social”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sprout Social $443.75 million 1.47 -$61.97 million ($0.81) -13.67

Viewtran Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprout Social.

Summary

Sprout Social beats Viewtran Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viewtran Group

Viewtran Group, Inc. provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc. in November 2013. Viewtran Group, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It offers integrated tools, such as social engagement/response; publishing; reporting and analytics; social listening and business intelligence; reputation management; social commerce; employee advocacy; and automation and workflows. In addition, the company provides smart inbox, social customer relationship management, social monitoring and alerts, customer service tools, and automation; and centralized content planning, creation, and publishing, automated scheduling, content performance reporting, suggested content, message approval workflows, publishing permissions and governance, and content and asset libraries. Further, it offers social media; content performance, customer service and team, custom report builder, and reporting API; and market research, brand health, competitive insights, consumer trends, and product feedback; and social commerce, reputation management, employee advocacy, mobile applications, and chat bot creation and management. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of consulting and training services. It serves social and community management; public relations; marketing; influencer marketing; customer service and care; commerce, sales and customer acquisition; recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy; and small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

